IN
The New York Mets’ J.D. Davis situation is a tricky thing right now
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 4m
With no everyday role open for J.D. Davis, the New York Mets need to figure out how to handle one of their best young hitters.
-
I have Rowdy the Rumble Pony and Binghamton Buddy the Bee jerseys to sell. Both Game used.The Rowdy is the fan created Jersey (which was one of the 1st jerseys Rowdy wore) and Buddy is the traditional pinstripe Binghamton Jersey the B-Mets wore. $175 each or $300 together.Blogger / Podcaster
-
In his first season in the majors, Pete Alonso recorded 85 extra-base hits. Only 5 players in major league history have recorded at least 150 XBHs in their first two major league seasons: DiMaggio: 184 T. Williams: 166 Pujols: 164 Johnny Frederick: 154 Wally Berger: 150 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘NY Mets: After a season with 'really bad' mechanics, Rick Porcello aims to bounce back’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: In describing his mechanics last season, Rick Porcello was brutally honest… https://t.co/Tes12tRJ5G #Mets https://t.co/UVodDcmQrKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JClarkNBCS: Phillies fans very polite to their new $118 million pitcher Zack Wheeler “Good luck sir” “Thanks Mr. Wheeler. Welcome to Philly” #Phillies ⚾️☀️🌴 https://t.co/VrxwZaq4vLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom currently has 1,255 career SO in 6 seasons. If he posts another 200 SO season (bringing his career total to 1,455) he’d be just the 6th pitcher to reach that mark in his first 7 big league seasons, joining: W. Johnson F. Jenkins Seaver Blyleven Lincecum #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsmerizedJoeD: New Post: Simply Amazin’: Dominic Smith Stan Squad https://t.co/uOsKZ9ek5w #Mets #LGM #LFGMBeat Writer / Columnist
