New York Mets

The Mets Police
You do not need a Mets seersucker cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

New Era has completely lost their minds.  Now there are “Black Label” caps and this one is seersucker.  Just stop. Also that crown is 11 feet high and the brim flatter than the Mets World Series Championships total. WHAT ARE WE EVEN DOING? Wayne...

