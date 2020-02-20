New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Press release: Mets to play the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game at the United States Naval Academy | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
FLUSHING, N.Y., February 20, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club will play the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game on Tuesday, March 24 at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the United States...
Tweets
-
J.D. Davis and the Mets are constantly finding ways to get better 💪 Catch J.D.'s entire conversation with @Todd_Zeile on the season finale of Mets Hot Stove TONIGHT! ⏰: 6 p.m.TV / Radio Network
-
Keith Hernandez: “This is music to my ears.” https://t.co/JBzpq3BCCcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Take swings at Citi Field- Barring Practice $150 https://t.co/5FEAjFXHDvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: Love this! #LGM 🧡💙 https://t.co/GEtlYhTG3gBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets will play the Orioles at the Naval Academy in Annapolis on March 24th https://t.co/j6suj6HZSbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @yayroger: I wrote a letter to a friend. https://t.co/0a8e2jj2TpBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets