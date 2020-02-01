New York Mets
Mets, Orioles to play exhibition game at Naval Academy
by: Matt Johnson — Sportsnaut 8m
The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles will play an exhibition game at the Naval Academy on March 24 in the return of the Naval Academy Baseball Classic.
