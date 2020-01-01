Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Jacob deGrom faces Yoenis Cespedes in live BP at Mets camp

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Jacob deGrom was on hand at Mets spring training on Thursday putting in some bullpen work before going out to face live hitters in his first live BP session. And among his opponents was Yoenis Cespedes.

