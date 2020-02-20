New York Mets
Mets will play the Orioles at the Naval Academy in Annapolis on March 24th
by: Shannon Shark
Orioles announce they will be playing an exhibition game against the New York Mets on March 24 at 2:05 p.m. at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) February 20, 2020...
