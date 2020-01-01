Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Notes: Mets to play at Annapolis, Lugo update

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 7m

The Mets will play a March 24 exhibition against the Orioles at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., the team announced Thursday. The Mets had been scheduled to end their exhibition season on March 23, followed by a pair of off-days....

    New York Mets @Mets 5m
    20 years later… ⏳ Members of the 2000 NL champion team, @Todd_Zeile, @AlLeiter22 and Turk Wendell chat about that Amazin’ season...Including a @MikePiazza31 Japanese karaoke story you have to hear! Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/DR29rwVAxt
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    "We're aimed in on that World Series trophy. I know we can do it" Pete Alonso says the vibes are different this year with the Mets:
    SNY @SNYtv 12m
    Above all else, Pete Alonso wants to be known as a good person: "Yes, I want to be known for my play on the field, but ultimately I want to be a good human being because growing as a person is a very important component"
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 14m
    FanGraphs' Playoff Odds give the Mets a 59.1 percent chance of playing into October -- second best in the division and third best in the National League: https://t.co/Q0m3pu4Klv
    SNY @SNYtv 21m
    Jeff McNeil has arrived at Duffy's 🙌 Tune in NOW!
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 21m
    Oh wow
    Marc Stein
    Sean Marks tells reporters in Philadelphia that Kyrie Irving will undergo shoulder surgery and is out for the season
