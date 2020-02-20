Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-486582518-scaled-e1582238221776

New York Mets spring training battle: Yoenis Cespedes vs. Jacob deGrom (Video)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 18s

Spring training is the time for fun and light-hearted competition and that's exactly what Jacob deGrom and Yoenis Cespedes are doing.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 5m
    20 years later… ⏳ Members of the 2000 NL champion team, @Todd_Zeile, @AlLeiter22 and Turk Wendell chat about that Amazin’ season...Including a @MikePiazza31 Japanese karaoke story you have to hear! Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/DR29rwVAxt
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    "We're aimed in on that World Series trophy. I know we can do it" Pete Alonso says the vibes are different this year with the Mets:
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 12m
    Above all else, Pete Alonso wants to be known as a good person: "Yes, I want to be known for my play on the field, but ultimately I want to be a good human being because growing as a person is a very important component"
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 14m
    FanGraphs' Playoff Odds give the Mets a 59.1 percent chance of playing into October -- second best in the division and third best in the National League: https://t.co/Q0m3pu4Klv
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 21m
    Jeff McNeil has arrived at Duffy's 🙌 Tune in NOW!
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 21m
    Oh wow
    Marc Stein
    Sean Marks tells reporters in Philadelphia that Kyrie Irving will undergo shoulder surgery and is out for the season
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets