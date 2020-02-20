Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
51044811_thumbnail

How the Mets unlocked Amed Rosario’s All-Star potential

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 5m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Amed Rosario is blossoming at shortstop and as a hitter. The Mets believe he could become an All-Star this season. “I could see that,’’ hitting coach Chili Davis told The Post

Tweets