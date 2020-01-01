New York Mets
WATCH: J.D. Davis talks about his swing with SNY's Todd Zeile at Spring Training
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
J.D. Davis had a breakout 2019 season in his first year with the Mets, batting .307 and hitting 22 home runs in 140 games. He talked to SNY's Todd Zeile at Spring Training about his swing and how he prepares for games. Zeile noticed Davis' ability...
Tweets
May as well call us Jacob deGrom, cause we’re back to back. Winter champs in the books. 🎳Free Agent
A deep dive on how Mets got Amed rolling on offense and defense. My Column https://t.co/eGcpSEULouBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JustinCToscano: Amed Rosario is trying to take the pressure off himself and have fun. In New York, he said, you can’t hide. It’s a difficult city in which to play. But he feels good about his strides. That + a competitive Field 7 + a sim game. https://t.co/wVTV0Cy0DxBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @DanSolinsky: @JustinCToscano organization was a class act so far especially @mconforto8 Mike Conforto and Robinson Cano @RobinsonCanoBeat Writer / Columnist
