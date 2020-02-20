New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets’ Edwin Díaz discusses the changes he made during the offseason
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 5m
New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz addresses the steps he took this offseason to prevent another disastrous campaign.
Tweets
-
RT @SNYtv: Above all else, Pete Alonso wants to be known as a good person: "Yes, I want to be known for my play on the field, but ultimately I want to be a good human being because growing as a person is a very important component" https://t.co/kJ8627FHUITV / Radio Personality
-
WATCH: J.D. Davis breaks down the work he put in on his swing to have a breakout season https://t.co/C1uMSQntJsTV / Radio Network
-
RT @yayroger: Yoenis Céspedes said he isn't speaking to the media ever again. I appealed to him by way of an open letter to change his mind. Left: Yoenis before reading the letter Right: Yoenis after reading the letter https://t.co/qMg9Rrp5EA https://t.co/XgYL3CG0GmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil is looking forward to playing third base full-time https://t.co/hZpzkkFZy0TV / Radio Network
-
Arizona StateBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Should #Yankees already be worried about Severino & state of pitching staff? Also Alonso, McNeil, Conforto and other talk #Mets offense. And @IanBegley on Kyrie being done for year. All ahead on sportsnite at 11pm on @SNYTV with me, @emacSNY @Moose @sal_licata &@AnthonyMcCarronTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets