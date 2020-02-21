Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police


Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mad Dog is right about Vulgar Pete

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 55s

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo understands statistical outliers and why teams should be very wary of them: During his Mets’ critique, Russo said Alonso “is not hitting 50 homers again” and that the team will have to figure out where it “will pick up a little...

