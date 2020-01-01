New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouts and execs weigh in on Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Most anybody and everybody who knows pitching, it seems, still believes Noah Syndergaard can be one of the best pitchers in baseball, based on his talent. But what does he need to do to make it happen after 2019, the worst season of his career?
Tweets
-
Pretty tough to see, but Clover Park has a home run apple and blue/orange panels on the side. Great cap tip to Shea Stadium.Super Fan
-
👀 Beware of de🐐.Official Team Account
-
We loved seeing @TheWayBackMovie this week & listening to @DocGooden16 tell his story that parellels the @BenAffleck film. It is a moving story of overcoming adversity, a great see for fans of sports or not, & great to see Doc on his comeback trail! #thewaybackHumor
-
On @MLBNetwork MLB Now at 2, breaking down the top trends of the off-season now that ST games are beginning. With @scottbraun @Joelsherman1 and @byrnes22.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PrestonWilson44: We live in a capitalist society but financial literacy is not mandatory in our core curriculum. Beyond banking a check and filling out a checkbook how much did anyone who went to a public school learn about finances.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Luis Rojas provided a few names you'll see at each place in tomorrow's split-squad PSL: Porcello, Ramos, Alonso, McNeil, Conforto Jupiter: Stroman, Rivera, Nimmo, Davis, RosarioBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets