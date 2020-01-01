Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50631170_thumbnail

Scouts and execs weigh in on Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Most anybody and everybody who knows pitching, it seems, still believes Noah Syndergaard can be one of the best pitchers in baseball, based on his talent. But what does he need to do to make it happen after 2019, the worst season of his career?

Tweets