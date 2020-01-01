Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets: Jake Marisnick replies to Gleyber Torres and says Astros didn’t cheat in 2019

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 38s

Former Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick, now with the New York Mets, said that Houston did not implement the sign-stealing operation in 2019

