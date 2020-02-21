Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51063476_thumbnail

Is Matt Harvey’s career over?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16s

Games start tomorrow, and to the best of my knowledge, Matt Harvey (the Next Seaver) does not have a baseball job. This makes me sad as I very much enjoy following The Dark Knight’s adventures, such as last year when he made $11 million to go 3-5...

Tweets