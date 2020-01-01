Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
51065389_thumbnail

Pete Alonso: The goal is laudable but the metaphor is not – kids idolize you

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 47s

Pete Alonso is off on a career jetting skyward with an off the field persona nearly as perfect. The burden remains heavy, so remember, kids are listening.

Tweets