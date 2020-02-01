Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB rumors: Astros’ Josh Reddick claims he is receiving death threats from fans - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters on Friday that he and his family are receiving death threats on social media from baseball fans, and claims he is not the only one in the clubhouse to receive them.

