New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis unbothered by mystery role on Mets roster - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6m
J.D. Davis, despite the success he enjoyed in his first year with the Mets, has found himself in the same situation as last year’s spring training.
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Yoenis Céspedes (recovery from heel surgeries, broken left ankle) has yet to run all-out sprints, Luis Rojas said. His recent running exercises have been limited to straight-line work.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: New food vendors at Citi Field for 2020: -Murray’s Mac & Cheese -Miznon -Pig Beach -The Nugget Spot -Tipsy Scoop -Funny Face Bakery -Popbar Also returning: Fuku, ‘Lil Sweet Chick, Dave Pasternack’s Lobster Shack, Emmy Squared, Myriad Restaurant Group, and others.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: Mike Hampton and @GlendonRusch are looking forward to putting on their old @Mets jerseys at #SpringTraining this year, but the pair of 2000 NL champs are most excited to see the crowds of #Mets fans. https://t.co/7UZeDcNkaFBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Yoenis Cespedes Progressing Well https://t.co/vzQeOP37E9 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Time to get @readtheapple to accept his destiny as the Mets' Official Designer! Check out this job from New York Mets https://t.co/CxC7HdzlZFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Why Marcus Stroman changed to No. 0 (and what it has to do with Jose Reyes) https://t.co/8fm2yi0QqQ via @timbhealeyPlayer
- More Mets Tweets