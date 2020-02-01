Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
47355037_thumbnail

MMO Exclusive: ESPN Analyst Eduardo Perez

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 3m

Eduardo Perez spent 13 seasons in playing in Major League baseball, over two seasons as a coach for both the Marlins and Astros, several appearances as a coach in Winter Leagues, and a stint m

Tweets