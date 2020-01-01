Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Conforto: 'This year feels like a special one'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 33s

Watching the 2019 World Series from afar, Mets outfielder Michael Conforto paid particular attention to Anthony Rendon, a player three years older than him who, with a 1.003 OPS over four postseason rounds, dominated October for the champion...

