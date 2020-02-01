Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Yoenis Cespedes Progressing Well

by: John Sheridan

Arguably, the biggest x-factor for the New York Mets in 2020 is Yoenis Cespedes. As we have seen, when Cespedes is Cespedes, he is a Gold Glove caliber outfielder who can ignite the Mets offense.

