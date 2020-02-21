New York Mets
Vulgar Pete Alonso…well….he can go F himself with this
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Stop with this. Just stop. This is the baseball equivalent of the Pixar lamp intro pic.twitter.com/F1OaF2SAHZ — Mets Fan (@AMetsFan) February 20, 2020 I am going to have so much fun when this town turns on Vulgar Pete when he hits “only” 27 home...
Tweets
RT @dgoold: Goldschmidt talks about the elbow soreness and his spring progression. Plus! Pitching plans for the weekend games include a stack of starters facing #Mets on Sunday: https://t.co/TR3YkJEe1P #stlcards #Cardinals #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @BobKlap: In Port St. Lucie with #Mets this weekend. I asked Cano if he remembers what it felt like to be a .342 hitter (2006 with #Yankees). Without missing a beat he said, “I am still that guy. I’m healthy now. Just watch."Beat Writer / Columnist
Latest Post: Mets Get Creative With New Murals at Clover Park https://t.co/78ncoDI5oA #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets OF Ryan Shinn, Reds C Edward Guzman and Mariners RHP Kyle Hill were suspended 50 games each. https://t.co/SQRdT4D4yuOfficial League Account
Are you ready? #LGM 🎟: https://t.co/UVQvI8yOQxOfficial Team Account
.@UConnBSB took on Michigan this afternoon at the Mets' facility in Port St. Lucie 🌴💥TV / Radio Network
