RT @ riverlibrarian : Talked with students about the love of #baseball #writing ✍️ & received this note of appreciation! #LGM Let’s hope it’s AMZING! She got Miss correct & you’re! Last year it felt like David vs. Goliath @ RedSox This year following @ Mets RisingAppleBlog Ball Blue Tours 2.22.2020 https://t.co/qQQZZlZSND