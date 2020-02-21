Martino at it again. Just so we're clear: "we learned that a number of Clubs BELIEVED utilizing video monitors..to decipher signs so they could later be relayed to a runner on second base was not a violation...As a result, we clarified the rules" Translation: it was illegal

Andy Martino This is exactly right. Yankees used video to decode sign sequences. As previously reported, Chris Young was big factor in this and with 2017 Red Sox. This story adds A-Rod, which makes sense bc he was always one of the best at picking up on tipping and signs. This was not illegal https://t.co/aleG6jfruf