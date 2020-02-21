New York Mets
James Dolan looking into buying SNY as Mets sale rumors swirl
by: Thornton McEnery — New York Post 4m
Insiders said it’s not the team James Dolan is likely interested in, but rather the Wilpon family's ownership stake in the SNY cable-TV network.
