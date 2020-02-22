New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
‘Big week’ for Yoenis Cespedes won’t lead to his first Mets game
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Yoenis Cespedes’ progression this spring is satisfying team officials, but the rehabbing outfielder has not been deemed ready for Grapefruit League action, which commences
Tweets
-
“By afternoon’s end, the numbers on their backs will soar and their names will be as fleeting as our attention, but their mission will have been accomplished. Mets-ish baseball will remind us why we return to this annually.“ https://t.co/wNz349je6FBlogger / Podcaster
-
$1600 gets you Cool Amed Rosario sneakers that unfortunately come with 26 Mets tickets https://t.co/A50MB76YZSBlogger / Podcaster
-
I hope the new Phillie Phanatic is John Kruk emerging from a fresh vat of guacamole saying "hey kids!"Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jimadair3: New Phanatic is wildBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets' Yoenis Cespedes is making progress https://t.co/a1wh8oNWNrBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets