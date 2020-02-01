Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51160233_thumbnail

How Dodgers’ Sandy Koufax helped Yankees’ Gerrit Cole realize his greatness - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

New Yankees ace Gerrit Cole upped his game while he was with the Houston Astros thanks in part to Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax.

Tweets