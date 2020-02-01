New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Yankee Luis Severino Needs Tommy John Surgery
by: Mia Perlman — Mets Merized Online 8m
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino's season ended before it even began. According to Newsday's Erik Boland, Yankees general Manager Brian Cashman announced that Tommy John's surgery was recomm
Tweets
-
So what will happen on Opening Day 2020? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/gvWl5lyi7oBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsrewind: With the @Mets over 1,100 miles away in Florida and the clock ticking down on Opening Day, crews were back in Flushing scrambling to complete construction of Shea Stadium. Spoiler alert: The stadium opened as scheduled-but not without additional work after its debut. #MetsRewind https://t.co/4XVkhTzN7vBlogger / Podcaster
-
The greatest summer blockbusters in #Mets history #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/MEaqjWmUb4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: it heard Cespedes is healthy againBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypostsports: Extra speed? Michael Wacha's got that https://t.co/cKcG5LHSCpBlogger / Podcaster
-
The ones who got away... #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/gve6k0TLGBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets