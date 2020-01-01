Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51179414_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom says 'I'm ready' for Opening Day after simulated game Tuesday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets were playing in Lakeland against the Tigers on Tuesday, but Jacob deGrom was still in Port St. Lucie putting in work on the mound.

Tweets