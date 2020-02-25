New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Watch: Tebow hits 1st HR with Mets during spring training
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 3m
It's Tebow Time. 💪 pic.twitter.com/QQNEIpST5y— MLB (@MLB) February 25, 2020 New York Mets farmhand Tim Tebow went deep Tuesday for his first home run in four big-league camps.The round-tripper was Tebow's first career extra-base hit in a major-league
Tweets
-
So what will happen on Opening Day 2020? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/gvWl5lyi7oBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsrewind: With the @Mets over 1,100 miles away in Florida and the clock ticking down on Opening Day, crews were back in Flushing scrambling to complete construction of Shea Stadium. Spoiler alert: The stadium opened as scheduled-but not without additional work after its debut. #MetsRewind https://t.co/4XVkhTzN7vBlogger / Podcaster
-
The greatest summer blockbusters in #Mets history #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/MEaqjWmUb4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: it heard Cespedes is healthy againBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypostsports: Extra speed? Michael Wacha's got that https://t.co/cKcG5LHSCpBlogger / Podcaster
-
The ones who got away... #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/gve6k0TLGBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets