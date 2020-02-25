Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
51179988_thumbnail

Mets ace Jacob deGrom works on backdoor slider in simulated game | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated February 25, 2020 6:04 PM Newsday 5m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Even Jacob deGrom, perhaps the best pitcher in the world after winning consecutive National League Cy Young Awards, has stuff he wants to get better at during spring training. O

Tweets