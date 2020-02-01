Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51191445_thumbnail

Bye-bye Clint Frazier? Yankees have surplus of trade chips to replace Luis Severino - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 59s

Here are nine players that Yankees GM Brian Cashman could make available to acquire starting pitching help in a trade.

Tweets