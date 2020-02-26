Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51191603_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: did the Mets break The One True Ace Jacob deGrom?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Oh no oh no oh no. Look, I have been doing this a long time.  Kernan and The Access Media are all excited that JDG has improved his slider. IF IT AIN’T BROKE DON’T FIX IT. The spin is that now JDG is going to win his Third...

Tweets