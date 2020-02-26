New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: did the Mets break The One True Ace Jacob deGrom?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
SLACKISH REACTION: Oh no oh no oh no. Look, I have been doing this a long time. Kernan and The Access Media are all excited that JDG has improved his slider. IF IT AIN’T BROKE DON’T FIX IT. The spin is that now JDG is going to win his Third...
Tweets
#Mets Mulling Rotating Their Fifth Starter https://t.co/K4BFd7fTT9Blogger / Podcaster
