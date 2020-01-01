Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

12up
51203723_thumbnail

VIDEO: Fan Behind Home Plate at Astros-Mets Perfectly Captures What Everyone Thinks of Houston

by: Steven Kubitza 12up 32s

One fan at Wednesday's game between the Astros and the Mets captured how fans are feeling toward Houston.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 2m
    yeah, i mean, we’ll be okay with 59 #LFGM
    Mike Puma
    Piazza says he told Pete Alonso not to feel like he has to hit 60 homers this season. “He has that childish charm and I think that is going to help him,” Piazza said.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 12m
    These headphones look even sillier than usual when worn during an interview...
    Starting 9
    *2017 World Series* 51 combined sliders and curveballs from Kershaw. Not a single swing and miss https://t.co/z5YpDFs0wZ
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 16m
    Luis Rojas saud Brandon Nimmo’s scratch was “all precautionary.” Rojas doesn’t think it’s something to be overly concerned about but the Mets wanted to take care of it.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 16m
    People talk about the loss of velo on Syndergaard's slider, but his numbers were still quite good even w/ lower velo in '19: .194 xwOBA (6th-lowest among pitchers who threw 400 sliders) 39.6% whiff rate 56.8% GB rate 34.3 in. of drop (3% more drop than similar MLB sliders) #Mets
    Anthony DiComo
    A big key for Noah Syndergaard in his successful spring debut? His slider, which he hopes to tick back up into the 92-93 mph range this season. https://t.co/JmvljjJcu9
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 23m
    I say this every spring training but it bears repeating-Spring training stats are worthless--players are working on new things especially pitchers--So be careful before making any grand decisions this early in spring training. It makes good headlines but is not realistic thinking
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 27m
    As Lent begins rather than merely giving up something for next 40 days I will highlight a person on social media the way they care for others. Today it is Peter Schwartz a friend for life-We met years ago at Sportsphone & his words of encouragement always helped me. Thanks Peter
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets