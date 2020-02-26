Do Not Sell My Personal Information

How minor-league baseball players, despite pay bump, continue to be exploited by MLB - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Feb 26, 2020 at 2:41 pm ET • 4 min read

The raises are a step in the right direction, but minor-league players remain mistreated

  • profile photo
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 2m
    Is there a way to reset autocorrect on the iPhone? Over time, my poor spelling and search history have totally f’d it up Amazon changes to Amazin Barely changes to Barley Pizza changes to Piazza Anything Prop changes to Probst ... and on and on.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 3m
    yeah, i mean, we’ll be okay with 59 #LFGM
    Mike Puma
    Piazza says he told Pete Alonso not to feel like he has to hit 60 homers this season. “He has that childish charm and I think that is going to help him,” Piazza said.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 7m
    This headline would have made zero sense 10 years. It barley makes sense now, frankly...
    WBC Baseball
    Mets OF Tim Tebow will play for Team Philippines in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. https://t.co/HM6G4sASN2
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 12m
    These headphones look even sillier than usual when worn during an interview...
    Starting 9
    *2017 World Series* 51 combined sliders and curveballs from Kershaw. Not a single swing and miss https://t.co/z5YpDFs0wZ
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 17m
    Luis Rojas saud Brandon Nimmo’s scratch was “all precautionary.” Rojas doesn’t think it’s something to be overly concerned about but the Mets wanted to take care of it.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 17m
    People talk about the loss of velo on Syndergaard's slider, but his numbers were still quite good even w/ lower velo in '19: .194 xwOBA (6th-lowest among pitchers who threw 400 sliders) 39.6% whiff rate 56.8% GB rate 34.3 in. of drop (3% more drop than similar MLB sliders) #Mets
    Anthony DiComo
    A big key for Noah Syndergaard in his successful spring debut? His slider, which he hopes to tick back up into the 92-93 mph range this season. https://t.co/JmvljjJcu9
    Blogger / Podcaster
