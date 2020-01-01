New York Mets
Astros' Springer heckled during boobird swing
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 7m
The boobird swing continued for the Houston Astros during Wednesday's game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida. George Springer received the brunt of the heckling, but said he's not focusing on the fans while at the plate.
