Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
51212696_thumbnail

Astros' Springer heckled during boobird swing

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 7m

The boobird swing continued for the Houston Astros during Wednesday's game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida. George Springer received the brunt of the heckling, but said he's not focusing on the fans while at the plate.

Tweets