WATCH: SNY's Anthony Recker, Todd Zeile break down disguising signs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 14s

Breaking down examples on Wednesday's Baseball Night in New York, SNY's Anthony Recker and Todd Zeile explained to Doug Williams and Andy Martino how pitchers and catchers keep opposing teams guessing on sign stealing by mixing up sequences.

