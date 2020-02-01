Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Given Mets History, Don’t Be Optimistic About J.D. Davis’ Shoulder Just Yet

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

On February 21, 2019, Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters the MRI on Jed Lowrie’s knee revealed “no significant damage.” The following day, Lowrie’s injur…

Tweets