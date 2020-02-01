New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
One Area The Mets Must Continue Improving in 2020
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 5m
We're as close as we've ever been to the 2020 MLB regular season getting underway. Grapefruit and Cactus League action is happening and Opening Day is now officially less than a month away. As we
Tweets
-
There are NINE catchers in the Top 💯 this year. That's the most since 2011. A few of the names we're excited to see... Sam Huff, @Rangers Diego Cartaya, @Dodgers Luis Campusano, @Padres Francisco Alvarez, @Mets See the full list: https://t.co/JfrBxXrDD0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard already dominating thanks to new drills https://t.co/fdT74u2z8v via @nypostsports My ColumnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We’ve got a short #AmazinAvenueAudioTheShow from Port St. Lucie, with @brianneedsanap talking about his first day at spring training. https://t.co/XO6FKXec3mBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @barstoolsports: This is the sport of kingsBlogger / Podcaster
-
curious how this applies to Syndergaard (and Diaz, for that matter). looking forward to getting home from work and jumping in..Fastballs in the high ‘attack zone’ at the letters, whiff rate: 18.9% Fastballs in the low ‘attack zone’ at the knees, whiff rate: 5.1% (!) & even though high ones sometimes get hit harder, wOBA is 22% better on high fastballs than low ones.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets