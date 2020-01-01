New York Mets
Canó Mic’d Up
by: New York Mets
Robinson Canó takes you on field with him as he is wearing a GoPro and mic’d up. Get unprecedented access to the field with the 8-time All-Star. Check out ht...
RT @DeeshaThosar: Robinson Cano said he will be in the lineup tomorrow against the Cardinals at Clover Park for his spring debut.
Focused.
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Brandon Nimmo is undergoing more medical tests today, in addition to the cardiac screening that caused him to miss yesterday's game. The Mets plan to update his status later this evening.
Wonderful storyBREAKING: We have signed 15-year-old Blake Steigauf to a one-day contract. #NowOrNever | @MakeAWishPHL https://t.co/yDT2pVra87
Hoping for the best for Nimmo #LGMBrandon Nimmo is undergoing more medical tests today, in addition to the cardiac screening that caused him to miss yesterday's game. The Mets plan to update his status later this evening.
RT @JoshuaKusnick: Have an milb client who showed up 2 weeks ago He isnt being paid because spring training didnt start for milb 10 dollars a day per diem. They have a 1200 deposit for the hotel. The player. Making 6k a year. Player has no choice in staying at hotel Pays own way to field! 1/2
