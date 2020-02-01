Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51232161_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Marlins’ Derek Jeter can help Yankees’ Brian Cashman with a trade to fill rotation holes - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The New York Yankees have a pair of openings in their starting rotation. Left-hander James Paxton is recovering from back surgery and right-hander Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery.

Tweets