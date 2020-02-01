Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Only Reaction To Edwin Diaz’s Struggles You Should Have

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

The 2019 season was the worst season of Edwin Diaz’s career. He set career worsts in almost every category with the most alarming being in ERA, home run rate, and contact rate. This was a lar…

Tweets