Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets fans send GM Brodie Van Wagenen money on Venmo in desperate attempt to get team to spend - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel @CBengelCBS Feb 27, 2020 at 1:59 pm ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 5m

The Mets haven't exactly been big spenders this offseason

Tweets