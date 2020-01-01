Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Scouts and execs weigh in on Mets shortstop Amed Rosario

Amed Rosario's strong second half convinced the Mets to scrap any notion of experimenting with him in center field, but it hasn't quite convinced scouts of his long-term viability at shortstop, especially with a couple of top prospects in the...

