Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51203556_thumbnail

Mets' Brandon Nimmo to have another cardiac appointment, with Brodie Van Wagenen giving update after

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo, who was scratched from Wednesday's game in order to have an additional cardiac screening, will have another cardiac-related appointment on Thursday.

Tweets