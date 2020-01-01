Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Fans Venmo Money to GM Brodie Van Wagenen to Get Team to Spend

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 2m

Following an offseason of minimal activity, some New York Mets fan took matters into their own hands in an attempt to get general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to spend money...

