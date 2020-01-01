Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51240067_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo's wife says Mets outfielder 'is fine' as he has another cardiac appointment

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 35s

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo, who was scratched from Wednesday's game in order to have an additional cardiac screening, will have another cardiac-related appointment on Thursday. And his wife is saying everything is alright.

Tweets