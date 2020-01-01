New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brandon Nimmo underwent tests for irregular heartbeat
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36s
It takes more than a minor heart condition to wipe the smile off Brandon Nimmo’s face.
Tweets
-
just catching up on Grapefruit League action.. Rick “Pork Roll” Porcello (2 IP, 2 H, 2 K), Brad “For Those About To” Brach (IP, K), and Robert “Run Like A” Gsellman (IP, K) all turned in scoreless outings. love to see it..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: had a great time recording a new episode of Simply Amazin with Brian Wright, author of The New York Mets All-Time All-Stars! pod drops in the morning, Brian’s book is available right now.. 👉🏼https://t.co/LjqLVrz76t https://t.co/W3q0ROxrOMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Report: Mets and Athletics among teams to show interest in Russell Martin https://t.co/sSYzNqUJeQBlog / Website
-
Sources break down what to expect from Amed Rosario in 2020 (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/NTHejUn8yVTV / Radio Network
-
Since 2018, Martin has recorded the 11th-best FRM (FanGraphs’ framing metric) at 11.5. Thought he’d be a good addition to the #Mets for his veteran leadership and defensive capabilities. It should be noted that Tomas Nido is out of minor league options.Mets, A’s and a few other teams have checked in on free agent catcher Russell Martin. He’s turned down a few offers as he prioritizes a family situation, as @Joelsherman1 1st mentioned. But he’d still like to play.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EDSdt1234: Mets twitter summary from today - Edwin diaz will remain bad for all of 2020 - confirmed - JD Davis is next Jed lowrie - Brandon nimmo heart attack incomingBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets