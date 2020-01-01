Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Nimmo cleared to resume baseball activities

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been cleared to resume baseball activities following a two-day round of cardiac testing in Port St. Lucie. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday that “all the tests came back in a good fashion,” and...

