Brandon Nimmo back in lineup as Mets face Cardinals, Friday at 1 p.m. on SNY
Brandon Nimmo returns to the lineup as the Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park in Port St. Luice, Fla. on Friday at 1 p.m..
Went up to Nimmo later after scrum and told him that, like him, Secretariat had a big heart. “Hey, it worked out really well for him, too,” Nimmo said with that toothy smile. The kid is all positivity. #LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets' Brandon Nimmo back in lineup after undergoing cardiac tests. "I have a little bit larger heart, but I have a lot of love to give," outfielder says. https://t.co/oWD3nQF75KTV / Radio Network
RT @MetsDaddy2013: If You Give A Met a Cookie https://t.co/JHxTYpGifuBeat Writer / Columnist
Hats off to Pete Alonso, who conducted an interview in Spanish this morning. Did a great job and didn’t have to use team translator Alan Suriel. There was a congratulatory fist-bump between the two after Alonso finished interview. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Join us on May 8th to kick off our Save Hometown Baseball Initiative. The first 5,000 fans will receive a rally towel to show their support for the Rumble Ponies. Stick around after the game for Miller Auto Team Fireworks!Minors
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Our @MarkASimonSays talked w @TimBritton & @thepeteymac about the Mets and what our improved Defensive Runs Saved tells us about their defense. Tune in and check out Fielding Bible Volume V, which ships next week - it's available wherever books are sold. https://t.co/oLqvS8sNC0Beat Writer / Columnist
