New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets' Brandon Nimmo not concerned with irregular heartbeat result
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1m
Nimmo was not surprised because doctors flagged him for the same reason in 2016.
Tweets
-
Gary and I all excited about today’s broadcast and the fact that Gelbsie is doing the open!!!TV / Radio Personality
-
Kick back and enjoy some #SpringTraining action on MLB Network! ⚾️ @Cardinals vs. @Mets ⚾️ 🕰️ 1pm ET 📺 https://t.co/tmrbR6Aud6TV / Radio Network
-
RT @thedavidcrosby: I know which 38 % https://t.co/QVifmDWSpqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"I guess I have a little bit larger heart. I got a lot of love to give." Watch Brandon Nimmo explain what led to his cardiac tests: https://t.co/7RQBrTjyekTV / Radio Network
-
Last night's roundup of news & notes on #Mets, #Marlins #Phillies: https://t.co/AG0RLOjroOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Some new ones on deck. Dropping around Opening Day.... #LGM2020Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets